Lindeners relive history at 50th Republic Flag-Raising Ceremony

AS was done 50 years ago on the eve of February 23, 1970, Lindeners took the historic flag-raising ceremony back to its original venue – the Christianburg Community Ground – as a reflection of where it all began when Guyana gained Republican Status, and Linden, township status.

On Saturday night, hundreds of Lindeners converged at the Christianburg Community Ground to participate in the national event, joining their Guyanese brothers and sisters who did the same in their villages, towns and regions. It was an evening of reflection, patriotism and national pride as they joined regional officials in ushering in Guyana’s 50th Golden Jubilee.

Cultural displays of Guyana’s nationalism, through dance, song, poetry and steel pan music, kept the atmosphere in a celebratory mood as the residents, with much pride, waved the Golden Arrowhead.

Messages of unity and cooperation, coupled with encouragements of making the right choice to keep Guyana on a trajectory of economic, social and political success were brought by government and regional officials.

In her key note address, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valarie Yearwood, while calling on Lindeners to be proud citizens of Guyana, described the 50th Republic Anniversary as an exciting time to celebrate, more so, with the bright and prosperous future Guyana has. “These are exciting times, with much to celebrate and let’s not do it by ourselves, let us do it together and transform this beautiful nation,” Minister Yearwood urged.

Giving a lesson on Guyana’s rocky and emotional political history, the junior Agriculture Minister said history should not be allowed to repeat itself as she alluded to the period when violence, bloodshed and racial tension were the order of the day.

The country’s founding leaders such as Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, she said, fought for political independence and prevailed despite local resistance. Four years after independence, Guyana, on February 23, 1970 became a Cooperative Republic.

One of the greatest political setbacks of this accomplishment was the failure to hold Local Government Elections for more than two decades, which resulted in the stagnation of community development and economic growth. In 2016, local democracy was returned when Local Government Elections were held after 22 years, Minister Yearwood said.

Guyanese, she said, must be proud of the recent accomplishments in the areas of politics and matters of the economy. “Today we can look back and be proud of our country. Internationally, we are recognised… I want to say don’t stop the progress,” the minister said to loud cheers.

Former Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira reminded residents that they are responsible for chartering their own course in this free and independent nation. “Political independence is not an end in itself, but rather it represents an opportunity to create a society, where all citizens are assured of social and economic justice,” Figueira posited. The process of change, he said, is not one off, but it is continuous and it requires a conscious effort of everyone.

Guyanese, he said, has a lot to celebrate and a bright future under the leadership of President David Granger. “So let us move forward together in a continued effort to transform this country we call home,” he said.

Former Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford urged Guyanese to use the jubilee celebration to reflect on the period of darkness, even as they are enjoying the light under the present administration. He urged them to embrace development and the decade of progress that has started. “As we celebrate, we must be prepared to transform. I encourage us to embrace that transformation, be part of that transformation, seek guidance as you provide information for your leaders and this country will definitely be moving from potential to possibilities,” he said.

Similar messages of reflection and encouragements of transformation were given by Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell and Regional Chairman Renis Morian.

Bringing the curtains down, was the highly anticipated military parade which saw members of the Disciplined Forces, the constabulary ranks, scouts, firefighters and the militia showing off their poise and marching choreography. The regional officials present inspected the guard of honour before the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted at midnight.