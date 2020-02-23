Cocaine, go-fast vessel seized in Parika Backdam raid

…CANU ranks threatened by Alberttown businessman

TWO persons are in police custody after an alleged known drug trafficker threatened to kill Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit’s (CANU) ranks and shoot up their headquarters in the aftermath of the agency seizing a ‘go-fast’ vessel along with cocaine at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Saturday.

CANU’s Deputy Head, Leslie Ramlall, said the operation was done over a two- week period and the success of the operation was as a result of the support CANU received from stakeholders. He confirmed that the operation received lots of support from various stakeholders and was conducted in the backdams of Parika where a quantity of narcotics, suspected to be cocaine, along with a go-fast boat with two 250 horsepower engines were seized.

Further, a collection of strange spare parts were seized and the identity of the owner of the boat is known. “While we were on the operation after the seizure, we received a number of threats at the site from a known drug trafficker of Alberttown, issued a number of threats to CANU ranks while a cell phone was on speaker,” Ramlall said.

Adding that the man also threatened to shoot up CANU headquarters, Ramlall said threats of death were also made to several CANU ranks. “I want to say to all traffickers out there that that will not deter CANU’s mandate; we are here to ensure the eradication of narcotics and Guyana remains free of the flow of narcotics and so we will be going after all the other associates who have intentions to threaten CANU ranks,” CANU’s deputy head said. He said that all the drug traffickers who want to break war with CANU will be dealt with condignly.