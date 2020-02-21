Top cop meets members of victorious GPF Steel Orchestra

IN recognising the exceptional performance by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Steel Orchestra last Sunday, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, met with the winners on Thursday at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The GPF Steel orchestra won the Large Bands title in this year’s Panorama Steel Band competition while the GPF Berbice Division Youth Band Orchestra won in the Small Youth Band Category.

The GPF’s orchestra version of local soca tune ‘I am 592’ was an instant crowd-pleaser.

From the eight groups competing for the Small Youth Bands’ title, it was the GPF B Division that landed the top spot with a total of 239 points. Coming smartly behind in second place with 230 was President’s College while the Patentia Secondary School was adjudged third.

Director of Music, Senior Superintendent, Charmaine Stuart said she coordinated the event and did the logistics to ensure the competitors understood the importance of their participation.

“The GPF Georgetown band was the winners of the Large Band Category last year, and we retained the crown this year. The Berbice band actually entered the competition for the first time and this band was formed by Deputy Commissioner, Linden Alves and from then to now it has progressed under the leadership of Vernon Paddy and Commander Brutus,” the director of music said.

She said the performers put in a lot of work during their rehearsals and their hard work paid off.

Leader for the Berbice Band, Vernon Paddy said his team was made up of students from various primary and secondary schools.

Noting that the band started 15 months ago, Paddy said it was the first time that band entered the competition and it is a good feeling to win.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James interacted with the participants and related that their good works should be maintained as the GPF recognised their efforts in securing the top stops. Panorama first began in 2009 with three bands and has grown over the past 12 years into a major event on the Mashramani calendar.