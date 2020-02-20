Ex-cons to stand trial for murder of ‘White Boy’

KEVIN Rose, 23, and Shemar Moore, 24, were on Thursday, February 20, 2020, committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of 21-year-old Patrick Matthew Fraser, called ‘White Boy.’

The duo were before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was conducted.

When the PI concluded on Thursday morning the Magistrate ruled that a sufficient case was made out against the two men and committed them to be tried at the High Court for the offence.

Particulars of the charge state that on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the men while being in the company of each other, murdered Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Rose, a labourer of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara and Moore, a fish vendor of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, were released from prison only in April 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that Rose and Moore are known to each other, since they had served a sentence together for escaping from the Providence Police station lockups years ago.

Fraser’s death shocked his peers and relatives.He was reportedly shot in the foot and abdomen. Reports indicate that the men implicated in the murder are known to ‘White Boy.’

Initially, the police had stated that although the young man was shot twice, they retrieved from the scene only one .32 spent shell and one warhead, along with a pair of slippers and a blood-stained Polo hat.