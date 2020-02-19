‘We’ll abolish piracy’

…President promises Berbicians stepped-up fight against crime

…to launch Regional Action Plan for Security

By Nafeeza Yahya

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Tuesday, made a strong pitch to the residents of Corentyne for re-election of his coalition, telling a large gathering of his achievements and his proposal to create more opportunities for youth and strengthening the education system.

The President also spoke about launching a Regional Action Plan for Security in all the administrative regions, which he said will address a range of areas including the fight against piracy and the smuggling of contraband. At the APNU+AFC final major rally in Region Six before the March 02 elections, the President explained that as a visionary, he has put systems in place for every region. “A leader leads, the fake complains, that is what the fake people do and the young people will have a good life under the APNU+ AFC,” President Granger, who is seeking a second term in office, told the mammoth crowd.

He noted that the PPP-controlled Regional Democratic Council has been refusing to implement the programmes of the government because “they don’t want the coalition government to look good.” He made mention of the National Youth Corps located at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre on the Soesdyke- Linden Highway. He promised that over the next 10 years some 10,000 youths will be trained in various skills at the facility. The President continued and spoke about the (Rural Agriculture Infrastructure Development) Programme which is being implemented under the Ministry of Communities by a minister he specifically appointed to look after issues affecting farmers such as drainage and irrigation issues, especially in Black Bush Polder, and to help bolster the village economies in the 205 villages in Region Six. President Granger was keen to note that these projects are not election gimmicks as they are already being implemented nationwide.

SUGAR AND PPP Touching on the thorny issue of sugar, the Guyanese leader highlighted that the industry was destroyed by the PPP and underscored that the coalition has managed, against great odds, to keep three mega estates up and running and has kept 10,000 sugar workers in employment as the government is working to restructure the industry. “We did not shut down the East Berbice sugar estate, it is functioning. We did not shut down the West Berbice Estate, it is functioning; we did not shut down the West Demerara Estate it is functioning, it is the PPP that shut down the East Demerara Estate. We are restructuring and saving the sugar industry so do not be fooled.”

Touching on other projects, the President noted that while the opposition seeks to mislead the public, the facts are that young people have benefitted significantly from programmes that were implemented by the coalition administration. “We established the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HYES) and so far over 3800 young people have benefitted from that programme; we established the Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneur Development (SLED) Programme and so far 2500 young people have benefitted. We are working for young people, we are working for employment and this is what we will continue to do until we banish unemployment from this country,” President Granger told the rally.

Moving on to the education sector, the President reiterated that he does not want any child to walk four to five miles to get to school or have to paddle a canoe which is why he implemented the ‘Bs’ programme. He noted that Region Six alone has five of the 30 ‘David G School buses’ and they can expect more. He also put to rest the issue regarding cash grants. “Some people are worried about the cash grant but our government has accepted the cash grants and we will ensure that parents who keep their children in school will get grants to keep their children in school. Every child will benefit. You heard about the school feeding programme, we will ensure your child does not go to school hungry, once your child gets to school we will make sure he or she has a warm breakfast so that they don’t have to fall asleep during the classes, they will be able to follow their lessons.” He continued that Region Six has some 25 squatter settlements and he will work towards regularising same so that the future generations can grow up in decent homes.

SECURITY FOR ALL REGIONS

“I want your children, our grandchildren, to grow up in decent houses in decent communities. That is why I changed the name of the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Communities.”

Furthermore, on the area of security, the President announced that the Commission of Inquiry, headed by Dr. Rishi Thakur, that was established to investigate the dreaded piracy attack, has been completed and the recommendations will be implemented while vowing that his administration will put an end to the deadly attacks on the fisherfolk. “From the time we got in there were so many piracy attacks, housewives did not know if their husbands will return home, fishermen did not know if they will see their wives again. We started a rigorous programme of air patrols, a rigorous programme of maritime patrols and we practically abolished piracy… and Dr. Rishi Thakur, last week, presented his report and we will implement that report and this APNU+AFC government will abolish piracy in Region Six,” the President, a retired brigadier, said.

He further stated that he has a regional action plan for security that will make the entire region safe for all. “Every day we think about the safety of Region Six and the mounted police are patrolling the backdams, we are going to improve the maritime police to ensure the rivers are patrolled and the coast is patrolled.” He said during his administration’s Decade of Development, they will restore the aviation wing of the Guyana Police Force so that they can fly over the coastlands… so we have a regional action plan for security, you can call it RAPS if you like. I got a name for everything but I make it work and this region is going to be safe for housewives, it is going to be safe against bandits, it is going to be safe against murders.”

These promises the President explained are not mere election gimmicks, but are based on tangible performance over the past four years that will improve further as they continue into the Decade of Development and encouraged residents to vote once more for the government to continue and take control of Guyana and Region Six so that the progress can continue.