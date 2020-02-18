Guyana sees first wildlife fair celebrated

THE Guyana Zoological Park was filled with a lot more buzz than usual, as the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC) held its first ever Wildlife Fair in commemoration of World Wildlife Day 2020, which is set to be observed on March 03 under the theme ‘Sustaining All Life On Earth’.

Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Noel Hughes, said, “The reason why world wild day is celebrated is to raise awareness about wildlife, various issues affecting wild, more so to ensure understand the positive actions they need to take towards wildlife.”

He was speaking at an event which was held on Sunday and which sought to bring awareness to the wildlife sector in the country, as Guyana is the home of many wildlife species.

He added that persons depend on wildlife, hence, it is critical that humans are mindful of how they treat and take care of not only the wildlife animals but also trees, plants and flowers, since many wildlife animals, as well as humans, depend on such for food.

In 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution,life decided to proclaim March 03, as World Wildlife Day, to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild fauna and flora.

In its resolution, the General Assembly reaffirmed the value of wildlife and its various contributions, including ecological, genetic, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational and aesthetic, to sustainable development and human well-being.