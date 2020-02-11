President David Granger on Monday received a courtesy call from members of the Council for World Mission (CWM), at State House.

The Head of State told the visiting delegation, which included, Rev Dr Collin Cowan, General Secretary; Rev Wayne Hawkins, Deputy General Secretary; Mrs Rose Wedderburn, Board Director and Mr John Ellis, Treasurer, that he was pleased with the work the Mission

has done in Guyana.

The President said the role of the church must not be taken lightly while adding that the Congregational churches in Guyana have played a historical role in education. The visiting delegation was accompanied by Rev. Valeska Austin, Chairman of the Guyana Congregational Union (GCU) and Rev. Keith Haley, General Secretary, of the GCU. The GCU is a member of the CWM.