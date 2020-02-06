Permaul and company keep Scorpions subdued

… Blackwood strokes 81, Jags trail by 170

By Clifton Ross

ACE spinner Veerasammy Permaul bagged four wickets while his supporting cast made significant inroads as Guyana Jaguars trailed the Jamaica Scorpions by 170 runs, following the end of day one.

Round 4’s battle bowled off in the Champs’ backyard at Providence, with the Scorpions being indebted to Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood, who defied Permaul and his men with a fluent 81, before Jamaica were shot down for 187 runs in 79.5 overs.

It was another clinical ball-outing by the Champs who operated like a pack today. Permaul, Guyana’s leading wicket-taker continued to cast spells as he returned magical 1st innings figures of 4-34.

Fast-bowler Niall Smith (2-50) and the part-time golden-arm seamer Chris Barnwell (2-16) played excellent supporting roles to further suppress the visitors.

Heading into the second day, the Champs were 17-0, 170 runs behind their first target with Tage Chanderpaul (4*) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (13*) looking solid as day two commences.

When play began, Scorpions openers Assad Fudadin (3) and John Campbell (5), two batsmen with West Indies experience, fell cheaply at the hands of off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (1-33) and left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (1-22).

Sinclair struck in a delivery which rattled the stumps of the former Jaguars batsman Fudadin. Reifer’s swing ability was then enough to unsettle the flashy Campbell who was trapped lbw.

With the openers back in the dugout, the duo of Blackwood and Paul Palmer (15) looked like the repairmen, as they took Jamaica to 48-2 at the lunch interval.

Scorpions soon suffered a blow when the speedster Smith got into the action for the first time, knocking over Palmer’s stumps a few overs into the afternoon session.

Blackwood looked to pick off the weak deliveries which were few and far, but nevertheless kept himself busy and the scoreboard ticking as he helped himself to 50 of 135 balls with six crisp fours.

With the arrival of tea, the visitors managed to stay in the innings by taking their total to 117-3.

Brief rainfall extended the tea break by a few extra minutes but as soon as play resumed, Nkrumah Bonner fell to Chris Barnwell for 25.

Blackwood pressed on with confidence but was outfoxed by Permaul and paid the price with his wicket.

Tail-enders Denis Smith (18) hit two sixes and Derval Green ended on 16 not out, as Jaguars bowlers tied up the remaining loose ends.

Day 2 action continues today from 10:00hrs.