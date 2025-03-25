Regal Masters, Legends cart off Champion of Champions softball

…Banakari Warriors take women’s crown

REGAL won both the Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50 categories while Banakari Warriors emerged winners of the women’s division when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc., in conjunction with Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, Trophy Stall and Bartica businessman, Iswar Dass, staged a one-day Champion of Champions softball tournament at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Sunday.

Led by a pugnacious 135 from seasoned campaigner, Patrick Rooplall and an unbeaten 47 from Fazal Rafiek, Regal Masters reached a commanding 231 for two in their allotted 20 overs, before limiting nemesis, Ariel Masters, to 208 for four when their overs expired, winning by 23 runs.

The Essequibian Rooplall, who clobbered five fours and 15 sixes to all parts of the Eve Leary ground, shared in two important partnerships, adding 63 for the first wicket with fellow opener, Lennox Marks, who hit a breezy 29 with one four and four sixes and 156 for the second wicket with Rafiek, whose knock was decorated with five fours and three sixes.

In reply, Ariel Masters were given a rousing start of 122 by Asif Ali and Chien Gittens, before the latter went for a well-played 42 (five fours). The loss of the experienced Richard Latif (12) however proved vital despite Ali’s courageous 84 which was spiced with five fours and 10 sixes. Bowling for Regal Masters, Lakeram Roopnarine took two for 33 while Rafiek crowned a fine all-round performance with two for 31.

The Legends Over-50 category saw Regal Legends batting first and reaching a challenging 188 for four in 20 overs. Parika Legends, in reply, could only muster 137 for six in their 20 overs, losing by 51 runs.

Rudolph Baker blasted eight fours and four sixes in a top score of 74 for the winners while opener, Nandram Samlall, was unbeaten on 65 which contained six fours and two sixes. Ramo Malone claimed two for 33.

Parika Defenders were never up to the task despite being aided by some 37 extras. Arjune Deoroop hit a top score of 22 (one four and two sixes). Stanley Mohabir shone for Regal Legends with the outstanding figures of four for 10 from his four overs.

The women’s 10-over final went to Banakari Warriors, who drew the bye to the final after Circuitville failed to show up. The other finalists, Arrowhead Strikers defeated Supreme Warriors in their semi-final encounter.

All the winners and runners-up as well as the players of the finals were presented with trophies. Baker took home the Legends Over-50 prize, Rooplall, the Masters Over-40 and Mona Dundas the women’s prize.

Apart from fostering camaraderie among the teams, Regal Legends also used the game as part of their preparation for the upcoming Orlando Cup, set for April 4-6.