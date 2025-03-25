New regional hospitals to be staffed with 8,000 persons–Vice-President Jagdeo highlights

AS the government continues to transform healthcare in Guyana, it has been revealed that the 12 new regional hospitals, that are being constructed, will be staffed with 8,000 persons.

This was announced by People’s Progressive Party General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo during his address to the thousands of persons gathered at Babu John, Berbice, to commemorate the life of the PPP/C founder and former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

He said: “Every group of Guyanese, regardless of their race, has seen that the PPP stands by its word…that our word is our bond, and when we make these promises that President Ali spoke about in the next term, you bet that they will be delivered.

“That we’d have the best health care in anywhere in the world, because of the 12 hospitals that we’re building now, we’d hire 8,000 people to make them functional right across this country, including specialists.”

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced last month that by 2028, the government will have constructed and operationalised 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals.

This is in keeping with the objective of delivering world-class healthcare services.

The President had said six of these institutions will be commissioned in the second and third quarters of 2025.

These are the Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath and the No 75 Regional Hospitals in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six respectively.

These hospitals will possess 24-hour Accident and Emergency, 24-hour labs, a suite of imaging services including ultrasound, digital X-Ray, and CT scans, along with operation theatres and more.

Alongside these major facilities, the government has also injected significant investments to improve healthcare delivery for residents residing in hinterland communities.

The Moruca Regional Hospital, the Kato Regional Hospital and the Lethem Regional Hospital, according to the President, are scheduled to become operational by 2027.

In Kamarang, Region Seven, a modern hospital will also be built.

Just last Saturday, the President turned the sod for the state-of-the-art $831 million Campbellville polyclinic, marking the government’s commitment to transforming the healthcare sector.

The government’s commitment to providing more efficient and equitable services for all citizens is not just empty rhetoric but is backed by concrete action.

As stated by the President, the government will continue to enhance the system, ensuring that individuals have access to the highest quality care at every stage of life.

He said: “What we are witnessing here is not just an expansion of services, it is transformation. We are changing the game. We are bringing in a new era of healthcare, one where access is within easy reach, diagnosis is swifter, treatment is more effective, and outcomes are better for all Guyanese. This is not just another clinic. This is a revolution.”