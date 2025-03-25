Rubio to engage Caribbean leaders on President Trump’s foreign policy priorities

–promote cooperation to tackle crucial issues of mutual interest, US State Department says

THE United States (US) Secretary of State, Marco Rubio will visit Jamaica, Guyana, and Suriname from March 26-27 to advance President Donald Trump’s US foreign policy priorities in the Caribbean.

According to information from the US Department of State, while in Jamaica, the Secretary will also hold bilateral engagements with Heads of State from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti.

“Secretary Rubio’s engagements with our valued Caribbean partners will promote regional cooperation to end illegal immigration, counter transnational organised crime, strengthen regional actions to address Haiti’s political and security challenges, and strengthen the United States’ economic partnerships with Caribbean countries,” the State Department said.

Guyana and the US enjoy strong economic and diplomatic ties, which have been bolstered over the past four years.

The relationship encompasses private sector investments, robust defence co-operation through the US Southern Command, and support for key sectors such as oil and gas, tourism, and infrastructure, among other things.

These initiatives align with Guyana’s rapid economic transformation, and are supported by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s push to develop a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

More recently, in a significant step towards advancing its energy infrastructure, Guyana officially signed a loan agreement with the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank for its ambitious gas-to-energy (GtE) project.

The contract was officially signed at the GtE project site at Wales, West Bank Demerara, where the US EXIM Bank’s President and Chairperson, Reta Jo Lewis highlighted the significance of the project which aims to reduce the cost of electricity, enhance energy security and promote environmental sustainability.

Jo Lewis said: “Together, we are taking bold steps to strengthen energy security, enhance environmental sustainability and unlock economic opportunity.”