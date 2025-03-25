Youth development a central component of PPP/C’s agenda

–Minister McCoy maintains, points to free tertiary education, other crucial opportunities available to capitalise on

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has reassured young people across the country that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government remains deeply committed to their growth and success.

During his remarks at the opening ceremony of the Youth Power Group of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God’s Youth Olympics 2025 this past weekend, McCoy outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to provide young people with the tools, opportunities, and support they need to build successful futures.

McCoy added: “Your government, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, is a government that continues to invest in the young people across our country.”

He highlighted the government’s dedication to youth development through education, recreation and skills training programmes.

McCoy pointed to various initiatives aimed at empowering young Guyanese, including accessible educational opportunities, free scholarships, and skills-training programmes.

“If you look at what we do every single day, including being amongst you in your communities, regions, and villages, making opportunities available, it’s because we have you at heart,” McCoy added.

The minister specifically noted that the University of Guyana is now tuition-free, making higher education more accessible than ever.

“You don’t have to pay any fee to go to the university,” he said, also stressing that vocational and technical schools are similarly tuition-free.

In addition to this, McCoy highlighted the government’s Board of Industrial Training, which offers free skills programmes in fields such as heavy-duty machinery operation, cosmetology, and catering.

These initiatives, he said, are designed to help young people build meaningful careers and contribute to the nation’s growth.

“The People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, it’s a government that honour [sic] our commitment[s] and promise[s] to people, including young people, we deliver on every single one of those,” McCoy said.

He expressed pride in the success of many young people across Guyana who have already taken advantage of these opportunities and are excelling in their chosen paths.

Reflecting on the importance of personal development, McCoy urged the youth to recognise that growth and progress come through consistent efforts and commitment.

“Development comes in incremental ways, through making the right decisions and following through with solid plans and actions,” he added.

The minister concluded by emphasising that the PPP/C government honours its promises and continues to deliver on its commitments to young people.

“It is just about the beginning of those glorious times in our country, where we are focused on you and every other citizen, making the right investment to ensure that our people across Guyana have the means of existence and have the means of more monies in their pockets, and that’s why you see us design programmes that allow for our citizens to thrive,” McCoy said, encouraging young people to take full advantage of the resources now available to them.