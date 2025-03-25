‘One Guyana’ a guiding principle that shapes development of people, infrastructure

–Prime Minister Phillips emphasises

REAFFIRMING the principles of democracy and freedom that Dr. Cheddi Jagan championed, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) continues to be a national party, building on the philosophy of serving all Guyanese.

The Prime Minister emphasised this point while addressing a mammoth gathering at the commemoration of the life and work of Dr. Jagan and Mrs. Janet Jagan, at Babu John, Corentyne, Berbice, on Sunday.

“Dr. Jagan was a firm believer in democracy and the rights of citizens to freely participate in the political process,” Phillips remarked, highlighting that the founding leader’s beliefs continue to resonate, particularly at a time when individuals who choose to support the PPP/C face abuse from many detractors in and aligned to the opposition.

“We are free today; we are free in every aspect of the word of freedom today. And you have a right; you have the freedom to exercise your democratic right to support the PPP/C,” he added.

ONE GUYANA

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government is not only planning but actively using the revenues from oil and gas to diversify the economy, and invest in the country’s human capital.

He stressed that the concept of “One Guyana” is a guiding principle that shapes the development of both the people and the nation’s infrastructure.

The PPP/C, he stressed, is committed to ensuring that every citizen, in every community and region across the country, benefits from this progress. The goal of shared prosperity means that all Guyanese will have access to the wealth generated by the nation’s resources.

“When we talk about One Guyana, we’re very serious about bringing development to every Guyanese in every community, in every village, in everything; in every region, and throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. That is what we’re talking about. When we talk of shared prosperity, every Guyanese will benefit from the revenues garnered by our nation,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

YOUTH

Given this push to ensure there is inclusivity and widespread development, the Prime Minister further made an appeal to the youths to remain cognisant of the role they play in maintaining democracy and ensuring Guyana’s continued growth and development.

“I’m happy that many of our youth are here; you have an important role to play. We will facilitate activities and opportunities for youth empowerment, but the youth must take their position in leadership, in development, and in the struggle to defend democracy in Guyana very important. So youth, don’t stay in the background,” he said, adding: “You could continue your education, benefit from all the free opportunities, but you have an active role in defending democracy in Guyana.”