More jobs, disposable income, enhanced infrastructure highlight Region Six’s growth

–President Ali says; urges political consciousness, highlights massive plans to further transform communities, lives

FROM a municipal airport at Rose Hall to a new four-lane bridge across the Berbice River and new throughways, the Ancient County is set to see remarkable transformation, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

During his address to a massive crowd at Babu John, Port Mourant, on Sunday, the President highlighted significant investments that will propel Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) into a new era of growth and prosperity.

He emphasised the positive economic indicators, noting the marked improvement in disposable income across the region.

According to the Bank of Guyana, deposits in commercial banks have increased significantly from 2019 to today, and this does not exclude Region Six.

“What that tells you? It tells you today that people have more disposable income; that people are better off, that the economy is better, that productivity has increased, and life is better here in Guyana, and Region Six is no exception,” the President added.

Highlighting the government’s success in job creation, Dr. Ali revealed that the sugar industry, once on the brink of collapse under the former coalition administration, has seen substantial growth under the PPP/C administration.

“Across the country, we now employ 4,556 persons in GuySuCo [Guyana Sugar Corporation], 45 per cent more than 2019,” President Ali said.

He added that from 2022 to 2025, under the National Pathway Workers Programme in Region Six alone, the government has employed 4,000 new persons, most of whom are women who never participated in the workforce before.

He pointed out that the inclusion of 4,000 women in the workforce has injected an additional $5.8 billion into families in Region Six.

“These are the developments. These are the things that would enhance household prosperity; community prosperity. These are the things that are uplifting our people out of poverty,” President Ali said.

He stressed that these developments are not just about numbers, but also about improving the quality of life for citizens.

Dr. Ali further pointed to the government’s investments in agriculture, which have revived the sector and restored confidence in its future.

“In agriculture, across the country, we have spent more than $220 billion,” Dr. Ali said, recalling the damage done to the sector by the previous administration.

“Because of our investment in agriculture, confidence in financing agricultural projects has grown, and as a result, investment credit to agriculture in this region grew three times, from less than $12 billion in 2019 to almost $30 billion,” the Head of State said.

In sharp contrast to the previous administration, Dr. Ali highlighted the success in engaging local contractors.

“In 2019, all the projects in this region were executed by 43 contractors…we have engaged more than 1,132 contractors,” he said, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring widespread benefits.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ali painted a vivid picture of the future of Region Six, noting: “I’m entering New Amsterdam, not only to the synthetic track, but a new hospital, a new medical school. I’m then driving off on the new four-lane road all the way to Mollison Creek, the upgraded road into Canje,” he said, describing the vision of a region transformed by modern infrastructure.

The President highlighted the development of the new municipal airport at Rose Hall, the four-lane highways, new hospitals, hotels, malls, and even a new National Deep-Water Port.

“I drive past Palmyra on the beautiful four-lane highway, lit up at night, looking at expansive land with infrastructure, technology, and up-food production,” he added.

With these ambitious plans in motion, Region Six is poised for a bright future, powered by transformative infrastructure projects and a focus on economic empowerment for all its residents.

“We are not about power; we are about responsibility. We take our responsibilities seriously,” he said.

Dr. Ali cautioned the crowd to remain politically conscious, emphasising the progress at risk if the region strays from its current path of development.