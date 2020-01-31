Minute of Silence in Berbice tonight for Kobe Bryant

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has been instrumental to basketball players around the globe, and in Guyana it has been no different.

Prior to a clash between the visiting Pacesetters and Rose Hall Town Jammers at New Amsterdam Basketball Court, there will be a minute of silence for the fallen basketball hero, who died last Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, in a helicopter crash in the U,S.

Bryant, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA Championships, is touted as one of the best players to have ever played the game.

According to president of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) Vibert Garrett, Kobe was an inspiration.

“Kobe Bryant was an influential individual; he was a kind, loving and very supportive athlete especially towards youths. He was very keen on seeing kids involved in sports, using it as an avenue to help develop them and build confidence in what they do.”

A release from BABA noted that the executives will be holding a special tribute to Bryant and are “asking all past and present basketball players” to be at the venue.

“Even though he was not directly involved in the enhancement of basketball in Berbice, we, the members of the basketball association in Berbice, were able to use his life and achievements as a motivation for our youths that hard work really does pay off,” Vibert added.