Teenager accused of murder remanded

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, remanded to prison, a teenager accused of murder.

Leon Patterson of Sophia appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge which stated that, on October 5, 2019, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Darrel Breedy, during the course of a robbery.

Magistrate McLennan remanded Patterson to prison until February 10, 2020.

Patterson is currently on remand for an armed robbery charge.

Two weeks ago 26-year-old Terrence Pitt, called “Shots”, of Timehri, was also charged for the same murder.