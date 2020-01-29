Court gives double murder accused 24 hours to find lawyer

…as accused refuses yet another state-assigned lawyer

JUSTICE Sandil Kissoon has given double murder accused Gavin Graham 24 hours to find a lawyer to represent him during his trial, since he has again refused a state-assigned lawyer.

Graham, 53, is on remand for the indictment, which alleges that on January 2, 2015, at Lot 6036 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he murdered Towobola Abrams, 38, and her stepfather Clifford Sampson, 68, by setting their home afire.

Although spending the last five years behind bars, Graham made his first High Court appearance in April, 2019, before Justice Navindra Singh, when he refused the services of four state- assigned lawyers.

Graham was then placed to await the next partial sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Earlier this month, when the January Assizes was opened, Graham was called before Justice Kissoon; the court was again informed that Graham was again refusing the services of a new state-assigned attorney.

Justice Kissoon then told Graham that he was granted eight months to find a lawyer, which he failed to do.

Graham pleaded with the judge to grant him three months to find a lawyer, but the judge granted him 14 days.

As a condition, the judge told Graham that if he failed to find a lawyer within the period, a state lawyer will be assigned and trial will commence.

However, when the matter was recalled on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Graham showed up with state-assigned lawyer Ravindra Mohabir.

Nevertheless, Graham refused to be represented by the attorney and requested additional time to find another lawyer.

The judge granted Graham 24 hours to find an attorney and ordered him to return Wednesday afternoon for trial.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the two murder charges were read to Graham and he refused to enter a plea. Justice Kissoon therefore entered a not-guilty plea on Graham’s behalf.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Graham is the ex-lover of Towobola Abrams.

January 2, 2015, it is alleged that Graham set alight Abrams’s Sophia home and escaped.

Sampson was trapped in the home and was burnt alive, while Abrams died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving treatment for burns.

Graham, who was reportedly seen by neighbours at the scene, was later arrested with minor burns about his arms and other parts of his body.