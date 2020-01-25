Billions spent to improve healthcare, infrastructure in Region 4

-Lawrence talks up APNU+AFC’s achievements, makes case for second term

THE economic and infrastructural landscape of Guyana underwent massive transformation over the past four and a half years, with billions of dollars going toward various developmental projects.

This transformation has been widespread, reaching both hinterland and coastal areas, said Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, as she addressed a massive crowd during an A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) rally at Golden Grove, on Friday night. For every major achievement the minister spoke about, there was an equal roar of cheers from the crowd of supporters, who chanted: “forward ever, backward never! Granger for president!”

“Forward ever, backward never indeed…let’s get down to business…in 2015, every single vote we cast for the coalition was to achieve a result, long fought for… we achieved those results,” said Lawrence, who is also chairman of the PNCR- the largest party in the six-party coalition, as she made her pitch in front of a sea of green and yellow that seemed to have no end.

The achievements of the coalition government can be seen across the country, particularly in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), where billions of dollars were spent on the construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and on the improvement of the health and education sectors. Minister Lawrence gave the crowd a lot to think about, as she compared the coalition’s achievement in Region Four, to that of the Opposition, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). “In 2017 alone, $502 million was spent for roads, bridges and water…by 2019, it was $605.5 million…I ask you to compare that to the past administration,” said Minister Lawrence.

Proper infrastructure

In reminding persons about the PPP/C’s “paltry” investment, she said: “You know what the PPP gave you? In 2012 they gave this region (4) a mere $192 million and by 2014, the highest amount they ever gave was $228 million. “Compare that to what we gave you…they never went over $200milion…the Granger administration invested in this region to ensure you got proper infrastructure…we didn’t invest a small change and that just goes to show how important you are to this administration.”

The minister blamed the lack of proper roads, lights and water, in the past, to the poor investment by the PPP/C administration, noting that the only concern of the then administration was to take care of Pradoville One and Two. “They felt we weren’t valuable…if we stop to think about it, the PPP had 23 years in office, the age of an adult…they had all those years to transform a country and all they did was fill their pockets…corruption was rampant and greed was the order of the day,” Lawrence lamented.

DON’T BE FOOLED

Compared to the PPP/C, she said: “we (APNU+AFC) only had four and a half years and we have already done so much…well I want you to imagine if you and I give Granger five more years to build on this progress, imagine what our lives would be…this is a caring government so don’t let nobody fool you with $5,000 and a jersey.”

Minister Lawrence implored persons to trust in the incumbent coalition because she believes that the President David Granger- led administration, will make a wise and ethical decision, especially when it comes to the allocation of the country’s imminent oil wealth.

“Everyone will enjoy the wealth under the David Granger administration…our president promised us a good life but he also knows that good health must be maintained in order to enjoy the good life,” she said, adding that some of the oil wealth will go towards improving the health sector, a sector which “crumbled” under the PPP/C administration.

Speaking specifically about the health sector, Minister Lawrence said, in 2011, the PPP/C invested $251 million into healthcare for Region Four, but, upon being elected to government in 2015, the coalition government invested $554.6 million into healthcare for the region, for that year alone.

“It didn’t stop there, if you know your heart ain’t good you better sit for this one…we, a caring government, which is concerned about the health of the people, invested $1.1 billion for healthcare in Region Four, in 2016,” said Minister Lawrence, as she further cranked up the crowd, by saying that just last year, the government allocated $1.3 billion for healthcare in the region.

She reminded persons that those allocations were just for the East Coast of Demerara and East Bank of Demerara, and did not include Georgetown. As the cheers grew louder, the minister also turned up the tempo on her speech, noting that a lot has been done and a lot more will be done once the APNU+AFC coalition is re-elected at the upcoming General and Region Elections.

In responding to the roaring cheers and chants, Minister Lawrence said: “we spent billions to keep you healthy and because of that, today we are bringing to you, services which you never had before.”

Among the services the coalition government implemented were ultra sound services at not only the hospitals, but at the Buxton and Enterprise Health Centres; three diabetic foot clinics; a well-equipped maternity ward at the CC Nicholson Hospital; and ECG, X-ray, and basic lab services at various health facilities. The Minister also teased the crowd and sparked a little excitement by saying that a lot more is in store, noting that very soon, the East Coast of Demerara corridor will have its own ambulatory care service.

“The days of having to spend a lot of money on transportation are over…all you will have to do is pick up the phone and dial 911,” said Minister Lawrence.

All of these projects are being undertaken as part of the coalition government’s effort to create a “world class” health system which will benefit every Guyanese. “Imagine you never even had aspirin under the PPP/C, but we have put Guyana back on the right path, with good, free and accessible health for all…public hospitals now have equipment to treat complex illnesses,” said Lawrence, noting that all the development is possible because of a government that persons voted for in 2015. In that regard, she encouraged persons to come out on March 2 and ensure that they cast their ballots for the APNU+AFC coalition, so that progress could continue.