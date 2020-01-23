US Congressional team holds talks with President, others on elections

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Wednesday, met with three members of the United States (US) Congress at the Ministry of the Presidency, where discussions were held on Guyana’s General and Regional Elections set for March 2.

The visiting delegation comprised Congressmen Albio Sires, Chairman of the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade Subcommittee; Gregory Meeks (D-NY) 5th District and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) 9th District. The Congressmen and Congresswoman were accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch. Congressman Gregory Meeks serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 5th congressional district, which is home to a large population of the Guyanese diaspora.

President Granger, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings; Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ali, said the meeting was cordial.

During the high-level meeting, the Head of State assured the US Congressional team that the elections will be free, fair and credible. “I was able to assure the US Congressional team that all the preparations that need to be made, are being made by the Elections Commission in accordance with the law and that the Executive Branch of Government has been compliant with the Constitution, and that we are working to ensure that the elections are indeed free and fair. We will continue to cooperate with the Elections Commission to do so,” President Granger was quoted in a statement released by the Ministry of the Presidency Press Unit.

The President said the Congressional team was assured that there would be no disorder or lawlessness and could look forward to Guyana playing a key role in the Western Hemisphere.

The Congressional team also met with Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, and members of the Private Sector Commission in two separate meetings. At the time of the meeting, the Opposition Leader was accompanied by Executive Members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) including its Prime Ministerial candidate, Brigadier Mark Phillips. Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali was reportedly unable to attend the high-level meeting.

Meanwhile, Executive Members of the Private Sector Commission expressed their commitment to encourage an environment conducive to free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections on March 2nd, 2020.The meeting was attended by President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Captain Gerry Gouveia; and President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana, Zulfikar Ally.