First shipment of ‘Guyana crude’ sets sail

GUYANA’s first million barrels of crude from the Stabroek Block set sail on Monday, marking the first of three cargoes to be sold to Shell as part of a short term direct sale.

The crude began the voyage in the crude oil tanker, the Yannis P, and is bound for the U.S. Gulf Coast in Galveston, Texas, according to Reuters. The location of the oil tanker was sourced from TankerTrackers.com. The Liza crude, a light-sweet grade, was taken from the Liza Destiny Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which has a production capacity of up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of 1.6 million barrels.

Guyana’s crude is being sold under a Free On Board (FOB) contractual agreement which will see the crude being sold to the buyer at the exit point of the FPSO vessel with the buyer taking responsibility for aspects such as insurance and shipping. Meanwhile, the sale of Guyana’s crude to Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited is part of a two-phased approach to lifting and marketing of Guyana’s crude announced by the Department of Energy (DE).

This first phase is a direct sale process aimed at preventing the Liza Crude from being priced downwards due to initial uncertainty of the quality. As a result, a select group of nine listed international oil companies (IOCs) were invited to express interest. The interested parties submitted their proposals in writing and were subjected to a face-to-face meeting with the DE, to present the full scale of their capabilities; from this process, Shell was chosen. “They can help us introduce the grade into the market in a very standard way. This is what we’re trying to achieve here. Volatility for the Guyana Liza new grade is not good. We’re trying to create an environment whereby there is standardization and stabilization,” Crude Marketing Specialist, Virginia Markouizou has stated.

The second phase will be an open market Request for Proposals (RFP) to commence in early 2020. This phase will be for an agent to market Guyana’s crude entitlements from the Liza 1 field on a term basis. The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometres). ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is the operator and holds 45 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Limited holds 30 per cent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 per cent interest.

Guyana gained some of the world’s attention when it announced its first oil discovery at the Liza -1 well in the Stabroek Block on May 20, 2015. In a release, ExxonMobil referred to the discovery as “significant” stating that it was encouraged after scores of previous wells dug had turned out dry. Guyana’s first FPSO, the Liza Destiny, has now commenced the production of oil aiming for up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020, with storage capacity of up to 1.6 million barrels. By 2025, it is expected to ramp up to 750,000 barrels daily which would see Guyana producing as much oil as Venezuela in just five years.