Reputable companies among Jamaica trade delegation

AMONG the delegation of companies from Jamaica coming to Guyana on a trade mission this month are companies specialised in banking and financial services, logistics, commerce, engineering and more.

The companies will be in Guyana from January 26–31, 2020 and are being facilitated by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) with the help of CARICHAM, a private sector-led Caribbean Chamber of Commerce. On the team is the Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) — an agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation — which was established in 1971 under the country’s Companies Act. It is mandated with the financing of safe and affordable housing for access to home ownership for all Jamaicans.

Just in November 2019, Loop Jamaica reported that JMB experienced a 200 per cent quarter over quarter increase in its mortgage insurance activities since reducing premiums in March.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Observer reported on January 16, 2020 the success story of Developer, Denise Pitter, who had spearheaded the construction of an eight-room apartment complex through a $61.12M from the bank.

Also coming to Guyana will be tTech, the first Jamaica-owned IT services company to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The Jamaica Gleaner reported in August 2019 that tTech’s unaudited after-tax profit stood at $15.7M for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 – a 62 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period in 2018.

The Jamaica Collection and Recovery Services Ltd. which presents itself as the largest debt collection or Credit Information Bureau operating in Jamaica, will also be present. The company offers debt collection, bailiffs, legal services, and credit investigation services. Coming to Guyana from the commerce industry is the Manchester Chamber Of Commerce established since 1964 and the St. Ann Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, founded in 1955.

Also expected is, M&M Jamaica Ltd., a civil and general engineering contractor company established in 1993 with a reputation as one of Jamaica’s premier engineering construction and project management companies. The company has worked on numerous housing developments in Jamaica; constructed schools, apartments and complexes as well as highways, bridges, water and sewage systems. In the area of logistics, BSmarte Logistics intends to scout out collaborations for the implementation of a global logistics hub and contribution to the global supply chain industry.

Bringing 20 years of experience in the dental community for the distribution pharmacy products will be Optimum Trading Ltd., while Charles O’Connor Consulting Network Ltd. comes with the aim to become the number one business services outsourcing firm in the Region by 2020. President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, recently told the newspaper that during their time here, the companies will be introduced to various local businesses with the help of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA); the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and other Regional Chambers of Commerce.