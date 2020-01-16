Students get digital tablets from Gov’t

FOUR students, from various educational institutions across the country, were the recipients of digital tablets from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure through the Community Organisation for Restoration of the Environment (CORE) and the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.

The students, who received the tablets, were 14-year-old Ethan Seymore of Christ Church Secondary; 13-year-old Amisha Deonarine of Rosignol Secondary and 23-year-old Dishon John of the Government Technical Institute (GTI), while Geddiana Hastings of Paruima, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was unable to attend the handing over ceremony, which was held on Wednesday.

According to a press statement, Seymore said he is an aspiring IT Specialist while Deonarine said she plans to become a Pediatrician to help children. They both noted that the tablet will help them to study more.

John, who hails from Paruima, is pursuing Data Operations studies at GTI. He hopes to one day study aeronautical engineering before becoming a pilot. His dream is to help persons in the interior get access to better health care.

According to John, his parents are struggling to assist him with his travel expenses and his courses require a computer. In that regard, he said the tablet will help him to finish his assignments since he is forced to use a Café.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, congratulated the students on their academic performance but reminded them that their school grades do not determine their future. For this reason, Minister Patterson urged them to be well-rounded individuals. He added that he hopes that the tablets go to good use.

The CORE Group Project Coordinator, Charlene Garraway said the students have shown remarkable improvement in their studies since she started supporting them. She encouraged them to focus on their academics as they move forward.