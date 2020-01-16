PM, Dr. Cummings to headline APNU+AFC Brooklyn rally today

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings will, today, headline an APNU+AFC coalition re-election campaign rally in Brooklyn, New York. The event will take place at the prominent Grace Christian Church of Adventist, located at 434 DeWitt Street, Brooklyn NY 11207, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo and the Foreign Affairs Minister travelled to New York to participate in the official handing over of the G77 chairmanship to Guyana, which took place on Wednesday.

Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Jr., son of late PPP leader and former President of Guyana President, Dr, Cheddi Jagan, is expected to endorse President David Granger and the APNU+AFC coalition for re-election.

The campaign rally is being organized by the ‘Friends of the APNU+AFC Coalition.’

In a statement, the organisers said the event is intended to update the diaspora on Guyana’s ruling APNU+AFC coalition’s r-election campaign and mobilize registered voters residing in the diaspora to return home to vote March 2, 2020. The elections, set for March 2, will be held at a time when Guyana is considered an oil-producing nation and has been dubbed the mother of all elections.

“In a December, 2019, US Department report, US government analysts contended that experts project a victory for the ruling APNU+AFC coalition, led by President David Granger,” the organisers noted, while adding that in May 2015, Granger’s APNU+AFC coalition narrowly defeated the then twenty-three year old incumbent PPP regime, to form a one-seat majority government.

Other prominent speakers at the coalition’s Brooklyn rally will include President of the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), Rickford Burke; AFC member Anita Jaikaran; PNC/R North America Chairman, Errol Lewis; Guyanese American community leader, Dimple Willabus; PNC/R member Derrick Arjune and President of the Guyana Unity Movement, Sherif Fraser.

Entertainers slated to perform include famous Guyanese artiste Eddie Neblett; Zaman “The International Dancer,” Indigenous artiste Queen B; two-time McDonald’s Gospel Fest winner, Gerard Placid; and vocalist, Cindy Nedd.