Trio remanded for murder of Essequibo Coast newspaper vendor

Following the brutal murder of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast newspaper vendor, Sham Bharrat Chunnilall Mannilall, three men were on Wednesday, 15 January 2020, remanded to prison for the heinous crime.

The trio-siblings Carlton and Carl Carter and Delhoya McKenzie- appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The men were not required to plea to the capital offence which read that on January 10, 2020, at Queenstown, Essequibo, they murdered Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The matter was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for January 29, 2020. The trio will remain on remand.

According to a police report, on the day in question about 20:00 hours, Mannilall and his family were about to enter their Queenstown, Essequibo Coast home when they were confronted by two masked men, both wearing helmets and armed with a handgun and a cutlass.

Subsequently,the firearm was discharged hitting Mannilall to his chest, shoulder and right side abdomen causing him to fall after which both men made good their escape.

Mannilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. The trio was arrested shortly after following investigations by the police.