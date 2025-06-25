‘We are focused on shared prosperity and bringing development’ – PM Phillips tells Dartmouth residents

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and shared prosperity during a community meeting held on Tuesday at the Dartmouth Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) compound in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Member of Parliament, Dr. Tandika Simone Smith, the Prime Minister, addressed residents on the Government’s development agenda and its people-centred approach to governance.

“We are focused on shared prosperity, bringing development to every corner of Guyana regardless of geographic location,” the Prime Minister told the gathering. He noted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government continues to deliver on its promises despite global challenges.

The outreach formed part of a wider initiative to interact directly with citizens, listen to their concerns, and ensure that development reaches every community.

“Our approach to governance is one that uses politics and administration to deliver for the people,” PM Phillips explained. “This Government remains committed to engaging citizens, staying connected, and listening—because the people are at the centre of all that we do.”

He reminded residents of the history of service and delivery by the PPP/C since assuming office in 1992, emphasising that the party has always prioritised promises made in its manifesto and has maintained close relationships with communities at both the central and NDC levels.

Referencing the challenges faced since taking office amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister commended the resilience of the administration in maintaining its development trajectory.

He also highlighted the reintroduction of the Because We Care cash grant, which has brought financial relief to thousands of families. “We will continue to implement policies and programmes that ease the burden on citizens,” he assured.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments and spoke about the significant investment made in Region Two. “To date, over $8 billion has been invested through the Ministry of Public Works in this region,” Minister Indar stated.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and assured that the Government is committed to resolving them. “Every name of a village brings a sense of nostalgia. We’re trying to fix everything that needs fixing, to build what needs to be built, and to do so with humility and purpose,” he said.

Minister Indar emphasised that the PPP/C Government is committed to uplifting the most vulnerable and remains focused on lifting citizens out of poverty through targeted investments and inclusive policies.

Residents expressed appreciation for the Government’s presence and continued engagement, noting that such outreach helps bridge the gap between the people and policy-makers.

“We are happy to have such engagements and we thanked the Prime Minister and Minister Deodat for visiting our community” Randolph Williams said.