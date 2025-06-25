Sugar industry an engine of growth – VP Jagdeo

VICE President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday met with sugar workers at the Albion Sports Complex, where he reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the revitalisation and transformation of Guyana’s sugar industry—a sector that has long been a cornerstone of the country’s economy and rural livelihoods.

Joined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; and other senior government officials, the Vice President addressed the gathering of workers, union representatives, and community members. He outlined the government’s vision for a modernised and sustainable sugar industry, while highlighting the significant strides already made to bring the sector back from the brink of collapse.

Dr. Jagdeo reminded attendees of the devastation caused by the closure of several estates under the previous administration, which resulted in thousands of workers being displaced and communities economically destabilised.

He pointed to the current administration’s efforts since 2020 to reopen shuttered estates, rehire workers, and invest in new machinery and infrastructure.

The Albion Estate, one of Guyana’s largest and most productive sugar estates, continues to serve as a focal point in the government’s recovery strategy. Investments in factory upgrades, field equipment, and worker training have helped improve productivity and stabilise operations at the estate, which supports thousands of families in Region Six.

The meeting provided a platform for workers to raise concerns and receive assurances directly from top officials. Among the issues discussed were wage negotiations, pension benefits, and improved working conditions.

As Guyana experiences rapid economic growth due to its burgeoning oil sector, the administration has repeatedly emphasised the importance of balancing modernisation with the preservation and revitalisation of traditional industries that remain vital to rural communities.