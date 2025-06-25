‘It’s an exciting time for agriculture’

–Dr. Jagdeo says, highlights policies, investments aimed at transforming sector

GUYANA’S agriculture sector is reaching new heights, according to People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who pushed back against critics and emphasised that the sector is a cornerstone of the nation’s diversified growth and food security agenda.

In a recent press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown, the Vice President said that exciting opportunities are emerging from the agriculture sector, which was once on the backburners of development under the previous coalition government.

He also pointed to Guyana’s leadership role in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s “25 by 2025” regional goal, which is an ambitious target set out to transform the region’s food system by reducing import dependence and enhancing food security.

In spite of the constant, what he termed as “nitpicking,” the government has been laying the groundwork to reach this target.

While underscoring that Guyana has been moving aggressively with both policy and investment to achieve the target, he pointed to the evident progress that has already been taking place.

“This is an exciting period for agriculture,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Guyana’s strategy to transform its agriculture is rooted in investment, skill diversification and rural development, the Vice President underscored.

The development of agriculture is more than just food production, he explained, but the government is focused on developing a modern and resilient economy that offers opportunities for all, especially young people.

GROWTH ENGINE

Agriculture is an important pillar in Guyana’s growth spur and all industries serve as an integral element in this light, the Vice President explained.

That being said, Dr. Jagdeo said that sugar is not a burden and the plans that were previously touted by President Dr. Irfaan Ali positions it as a growth engine.

The Vice President rejected the notion that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is a financial drag and firmly stated that the industry is a key hub in rural development and diversification.

\“…They always like to create this fiction that this sugar industry has become a burden to Guyana. When we were in opposition, we said to them (APNU+AFC government), look at the multi-dimensional nature of the sugar industry. And that’s why they did a financial feasibility study for Guysuco and then came up with, we need to close all these estates. And by now, all of the estates would have been closed, not the ones that they closed alone.

Albion would have been gone, Blairmont would have been terminated too. All of these would have by now been closed, had APNU stayed in power.”

Pointing to the economic linkages and the employment opportunities, the Vice President branded the sugar industry as a driver of diversified growth and community stability.

While under the previous A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, the sugar industry was battered, limiting the country’s development potential, the current PPP government has resurrected the sector.

Further, Guyana is far from being reliant on a single crop, the Vice President explained while pointing to the expansions taking place in other high-potential industries within the agriculture sector.

Turmeric, nutmeg, coffee, cocoa, onion, cassava, corn, soya, coconuts, and other crops are seeing growth in their production.

Some crops have even reached record-breaking outputs, signalling success of the government’s diversification push.

This growth, according to the Vice President, is being strategically supported by the government through initiatives such as investments in farm-to-market roads, drainage and irrigation, zero Value-Added Tax (VAT) incentives on agricultural equipment and support to farmers through other means.

As Guyana continues to transform its agricultural sector, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that the sector is no longer being viewed through a narrow lens, like under the previous government.

Agriculture, in Guyana, is about food security, export growth, job creation, technological advancement, and prosperity.