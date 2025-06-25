24 symbols submitted by political parties ahead of elections

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Tuesday, noted that some 24 political parties seeking to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections have submitted symbols for the approval of the commission.

This was disclosed in a press release in which it was noted, the submissions were made in response to a notice inviting potential contestants to submit their respective symbols no later than June 23.

Against this backdrop, it was noted that the commission is scheduled to consider and approve symbols that were received on July 1, 2025.

“Immediately thereafter, the parties will be informed about the outcome of the commission’s considerations regarding their respective submissions,” the release said.

Further to this, the political parties are required to submit their respective list of candidates on nomination day set for July 14, 2025, along with a copy of the pre-approved symbol to the Chief Elections Officer.

This process forms part of the official recognition process for political parties contesting the polls.

In a previous report, regarding symbol submissions, Deputy Chief Election Officer, Aneal Giddings, clarified that while symbols are rarely disqualified, similarity between them can cause concern. “If a party submits a symbol similar to one already received, they are usually asked to make adjustments.”