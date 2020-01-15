Carter Center launches election observer mission

A TEAM of experts from the Carter Center is being mobilised to observe the pre-election and post-election processes in Guyana to ensure that the ongoing electoral process is in compliance with the country’s laws and international commitments.

In a release on Tuesday, the centre stated that it had accepted an invitation from the government of Guyana to observe the March 2, 2020 elections, and has already begun to deploy its team countrywide.

“The mission will observe and examine key aspects of the electoral process, including the pre-electoral environment, status of the Guyana Elections Commission’s preparations for elections, and campaigning. Teams of long-term observers are currently deploying across the country and will later be joined by short-term observers and high-level leadership to observe voting, counting, and tabulation procedures. The Carter Center will also follow the post-election process, including the tabulation of results and resolution of any legal disputes. The international election observation mission will build upon the work done by four fact-finding delegations deployed by the center in 2019 in the lead-up to election,” the center stated in the release.

Through the Carter Center, former United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter, had led the first mission to Guyana with the aim of encouraging sustainable development and developing democratic institutions.

Since the passage of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018 and during the legal challenges which ensued, representatives of the center have visited the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM); members of the government, members of the opposition and other small parties to assess the situation.

On Tuesday, the center stated that it would be building on the information gathered during this period for a final assessment of the 2020 elections in Guyana post March 2, 2020.

“Throughout election season, The Carter Center will issue periodic statements on key findings. At the end of the mission, it will provide an independent assessment of the electoral process and its compliance with the country’s international commitments, national law, and standards for democratic elections. All statements and reports will be available at www.cartercenter.org. The center has launched a Twitter account especially for this election observation mission – keep up with mission statements and activities @CarterGuyanaEOM,” the release stated.

The election observation missions are being conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, which provides guidelines for professional and impartial international election observation.

The declaration was adopted at the United Nations in 2005 and has been endorsed by more than 50 election observation groups.