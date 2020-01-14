Ahye banned for two years over ‘whereabouts violation’

LONDON, (CMC) – Reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye has been slapped with a two-year ban over a “doping whereabouts” violation.

The Trinidadian sprinter, provisionally suspended last August when the matter first emerged, will now miss this year’s Olympics in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

“[World Athletics] Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Trinidadian sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye for two-years for Whereabouts Failures with effect from 19 April 2019,” track and field’s world governing body confirmed by Twitter on Tuesday.

Ahye missed three drugs tests during a 12-month period between 2018-19, which constitutes a violation of anti-doping regulation and carries a mandatory two-year suspension.

The World Anti-Doping Agency requires international athletes to disclose their location for one hour every day in order to facilitate out-of-competition testing.

Ahye, who missed last year’s World Championships in Doha, will now also have her results between April 19 to August 30 last year scrapped.

Trinidad and Tobago’s national record-holder in the 100 and 200 metres, Ahye won her first major title at the Commonwealth Games two years ago when she raced to victory in the women’s 100 metres.

The 27-year-old subsequently captured silver at the Pan American Games in Peru last July, behind Jamaican star Elaine Thompson.

Ahye was also a member of T&T sprint relay team which took bronze at the World Championships in Beijing five years ago