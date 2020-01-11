Western diplomats encourage “unity” and “social cohesion” during elections campaign

After observing a “smooth and efficient” Nomination Day, members of the diplomatic community representing the European Union (EU) , United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) here have called on all stakeholders to exercise unity and social cohesion during the elections campaign preceding the March 2, 2020 polls.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, UK High Commissioner, Greg Quinn; American Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch and the EU Delegation representative, Fernando Ponz called on all political parties to campaign in the spirit of hearty and respectful competition with the ultimate goal of ensuring free and fair elections which reflect the will of the majority of all Guyanese.

“We urge all parties to promote and support a peaceful and mature elections campaign-one where everyone regardless of political leanings -is able to express their political views openly,” the statement read.