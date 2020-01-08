‘Secret service and CID agent and friend of Donald Trump’ remanded for illegally entering Guyana

A NATIONAL of France was, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, for entering Guyana illegally.

Sylvie Dubose, 50, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between December 15, 2019 and December 20, 2019, at Springlands, Corentyne, she entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the involvement of an immigration officer.

Dubose, through the interpreter, stated that “I am a secret service agent to Pope Francis and I am a CIA agent of America for 14 years. Plus I am a close friend of the President of the United States, Donald Trump”.

She stated that when she came to Guyana from Suriname the immigration officer told her that she was not welcome and they could not give her any stamp.

“I came here to get a plane because the mafia kidnapped my two kids over five months. The mafia also killed my husband so I had to stay five months in Brazil. While I was in Brazil, Donald Trump came over and told them to release my kids,” Dubose said.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that, on January 4, 2020, Dubose was arrested at the Eugene F. Correia Airport, after it was observed by an immigration officer, at the airport, that there was no entry stamp.

Dubose was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters. An investigation was conducted and it revealed that Dubose entered Guyana illegally.

Further investigation was made and it also revealed that Dubose visited Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Magistrate McLennan remanded Dubose to prison and adjourned the matter until January 13, 2020. The matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrates’ Court.