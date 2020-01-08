Labourer on attempted murder charge remanded

A 49-year-old labourer of Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, who has been charged with attempted murder, was remanded to prison on Tuesday.

Dilkumar Lallman called “Wall”, made an appearance at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate, Alex Moore.

Lallman allegedly attempted to commit the act on Ganesh Bissoon called “Balam”, 52, of Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, East Berbice Corentyne, on January 3 at Crabwood Creek.

Lallman was not required to plead to the charge. The matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court and will be heard again on January 20, 2020.