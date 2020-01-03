Superb Primus rattles Ireland but Wanderers come up short

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – A superb display of power-hitting by Barbados Pride all-rounder Roshon Primus almost took Wanderers Club to a remarkable victory over touring Ireland in a one-day warm-up match here Thursday.

The strongly-built 24-year-old blasted seven huge sixes and seven fours in a scintillating 83 off 36 balls as the home team came up 45 runs short of their target of 339 at the Dayrell’s Road ground, just outside of the city.

Primus, a member of the Barbados Tridents franchise which won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year, entered with Wanderers on 165 for four in the 37th over and immediately went into over-drive in a superb solo effort.

The right-hander raced to his half-century off 25 balls with five fours and four sixes, reaching the landmark with a thunderous cover-driven boundary off seamer Barry McCarthy.

While he was at the crease Wanderers added 114 runs in 10 overs to threaten the target and put the Irish under severe pressure.

Primus, who has represented Trinidad and Tobago in the past, but is now under contract to the Pride, finally perished in the 47th over, bowled missing a heave at pacer Craig Young.

The run chase was set up by a century-opening stand between Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite and Pride left-hander Shayne Moseley.

The pair, who will open for Barbados next week in the Regional Four-day Championship, posted 109 but at a pedestrian rate of just four runs per over, leaving the asking rate close to nine runs per over.

Brathwaite made 45 off 59 balls before he was stumped off off-spinner Simi Singh attempting a big hit while Moseley made a cultured 79 off 119 with 12 boundaries. He was bowled by seamer Boy Rankin, paving the way for Primus’s arrival.

Earlier, Ireland made great use of the perfect batting conditions to reach 338 for five off their 50 overs, with three batsmen reaching half-centuries. Wicketkeeper Gary Wilson slammed 76 off 35 balls batting at number eight, with 60 of his runs coming in boundaries as the visitors managed 100 runs off the last 10 overs.

The pair of Paul Stirling and James McCollom both made 64 in an opening stand of 133 in 20 overs before retiring to allow other batsmen the opportunity to bat.

In the middle overs Ireland were stymied by off-spinner Jamar Trotman who was impressive with figures of five for 50 from his 10 overs.

A club cricket journeyman and wholehearted performer, Trotman, was not introduced until the 27th over and was the sixth bowler used. He stemmed the flow of runs with immaculate control.

Ireland used the match as part of their preparations for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against West Indies, starting next Tuesday at Kensington Oval here.

Wanderers is one of the most storied clubs on the island having produced several West Indies players including Test captain Jason Holder, Brathwaite, West Indies left-arm seamers Ian Bradshaw and Pedro Collins, along with Keith Boyce and brothers Denis and Eric Atkinson.