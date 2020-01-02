Test opener Campbell poised to lead Scorpions

KNGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – West Indies Test opener John Campbell has been recommended to lead Jamaica Scorpions in the Regional four-day championship bowling off next week.

The 26-year-old’s name was put forward by head coach Andre Coley and chief selector, Junior Bennett, and is now awaiting ratification by the Scorpions board.

Once the recommendation is upheld, Campbell will replace Paul Palmer who averaged 19 last season and subsequently turned out for Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners in the Super50 Cup last November.

Palmer has not been named in the 13-man squad to face Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from January 9-12 in Port of Spain.

Campbell has played six Tests following his debut against England last year January, managing to strike up a decent partnership with vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the order.

A veteran of 62 first class matches, he is the only current West Indies player in the squad which includes out-of-favour batsmen Jermaine Blackwood and Rovman Powell.

Blackwood scored 465 runs last season and belatedly featured in the second Test against India in Kingston last September when he became West Indies’ first-ever concussion substitute by replacing Darren Bravo in the second innings.

Powell, meanwhile, who led Scorpions during the recent Super50 and averaged 58 with two hundreds, has been ignored for the captaincy.

Batsman Alwyn Williams, with a single first class appearance, and uncapped left-arm spinner Patrick Harty, have been named in the squad.

Scorpions finished one from bottom of the six-team standings last season after managing just three wins in 10 outings.

SQUAD – John Campbell, Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Assad Fudadin, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Denis Smith, Aldaine Thomas, Dennis Bulli, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Marquino M