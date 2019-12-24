If the coalition loses the 2020 elections then deception wins

Dear Editor

WHILE still sitting at the table eating with Jesus Christ and his fellow disciples – pretending to be with them – Judas had already agreed with the enemies of Christ to sell Him out to further his own agenda.

While Christ the leader was battling for His life, one of His own team members was in the enemy’s camp offering himself as the one through whom they could end the leader’s earthly journey.

December 21, 2018, was reminiscent of Judas’s actions. Just days before the former coalition parliamentarian voted with the opposition to overthrow his own government; he sat on the government side (at the table) pretending to be in concert with them. He stood up in the hallowed chamber and appeared to vigorously defend his coalition’s performance and budget presentation. All the while, deception reigned in his heart. He had already planned to say “yes” to the opposition’s NCM. While his leader was battling for his life, (having been diagnosed with cancer), one of his team members had deceitfully consented and conspired with the rulers of the opposition to end the leader’s political journey.

If the March 2020 elections result in defeat for the coalition (and I hope it doesn’t), then deception would be the real winner.

Regards,

Remington Nelson