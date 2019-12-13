President’s College humble Christ Church in opening clash of Titan Bowl X

NATIONAL Schools Basketball Festival U-18, President’s College continued from where they left off in July by whipping Georgetown’s Christ Church Secondary by 47 points on the opening day of the 2019 Youth Basketball Guyana Titan Bowl X, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The three-division knockout competition will bounce into the semi-finals today with the final set for tomorrow.

Along with the U-18s, the female school teams and the U-16 male school teams are also in action.

On Thursday, the opening day of the event, President’s College, led by Gabriel Lim, easily defeated Christ Church 57-10. Lim powered his way to a huge double-double: 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Ruel Munroe added 13 points and three rebounds.

Rahiem Neils led the GT school with six points and three rebounds.

Also in the opening round, Marian Academy eased past St Stanislaus College by 16 points, 39-23.

Josiah Daniels, with a solid all-round game of 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and Tyrese James, with eight points and three rebounds, did the bulk of the scoring for the winners.

Mustapha Kadir, who finished with a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Veron Edwards who added, seven rebounds, led Saints.

Meanwhile, New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) gained revenge over Kwakwani for beating them in the semi-finals of the 2019 National School Basketball Festival, by knocking them out in their first round battle. Only three points separated the two teams (39-36) when time expired.

Kadeen Dover with 10 points, seven rebounds five steals, and Gevon Schultz with eight points four rebounds, led NATI.

Kwakwani’s Royon Shortt was just short of a triple-double as he showed his prowess at both ends of the court. Along with scoring a game-high 23 points, he pulled down a whopping 20 rebounds and made eight steals. Rovaldo Sarmento supported with seven points.

In the final clash of the day, Georgetown Technical Institute were able to get past the Bishops’ High by 15 points. Israel Yaw, with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) and David Conway with 16 points, four steals, led GTI to a 56-41 points win.

Bishops’ High were a two-man show with Roydon Glasgow and Timothy Richmond both scoring 19 points. Richmond added eight rebounds and six steals.

In a semifinal this evening President’s College will face Marian Academy, while the two technical institutes will do battle.