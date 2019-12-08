North Georgetown get the ‘Chance’ of a lifetime 

… crowned champions of 2019 Smalta Girls Pee Wee football

By Stephan Sookram

ON a soggy night in Georgetown, it took one ‘Chance’ for North Georgetown to be crowned champions of the 2019 Smalta Girls Pee Wee football champions.

Martha Chance’s double sealed the deal for the eventual winners over defending champions West Ruimveldt in a 2-1 nail-biter of a contest last evening at the Ministry of Education ground.

Chance’s opening goal in the 11th minute set her aside from the rest of the players on the field. She dribbled two defenders before putting her shot high in the right corner, far out of the reach of the goalkeeper.

The North Georgetown bench roared after the goal, but their lead was short-lived.

Danella Lewis’ 15th minute shot, which flew past the keeper, meant that the scores were back level, as the West supporters streamed onto the field in celebration with their players.

Visibly upset at the equaliser, North Georgetown, led by Chance begun bombarding the opposition with shots from all parts of the field but to no avail.

Eventually, the half ended and even before the commencement of the second half, North Georgetown side were back on the field, sitting in their playing positions.

And from the whistle, they carried the fire.

Chance was the point of their attack, oftentimes shooting just steps into the opposition half.

On every attempt, she tested the goalkeeper’s skill, inching closer and closer to the goal that seemed inevitable.

When she finally did it, she did it in style; a curling free kick just tall enough to clear the heads of the defenders but producing enough dip into the goal, which sent the crowd into frenzy.

And when the final whistle went, it was a mad scramble by little schoolgirls running to their players and coaches to celebrate their win.

Chance picked up the Most Valuable Player award as well as the Most Goals with 22 while North’s Ayanna Griffith won the Best Goalkeeper.

In handing over the winners’ trophy, Ansa McAl, through their corporate Communications Officer Treiston Joseph, contended, “There were no losers tonight; you all are winners because you are building a tradition that cannot be erased.”

In the third-place playoff, Tucville beat Redeemer 3-2 on penalties

Smith Memorial finished fifth, St Stephen’s sixth, Timehri Primary seventh and South Ruimvedlt eighth.