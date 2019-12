THE Restoration and Life Ministries, on Friday evening, held its annual Christmas tree light up at the church’s compound in Caneveiw Avenue, South Ruimveldt.

Several children from South Ruimveldt and other neighbouring communities gathered to witness the beginning of a ‘Holly, Jolly Christmas Season’.

The children were also greeted by First Lady, Sandra Granger, who extended warm Christmas greetings to the children, families and members of the church, who attended the ceremony.