Guyana strengthens health preparedness with SPAR development meeting

THE Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), is hosting a two-day meeting with the International Health Regulations National Focal Point Committee to develop Guyana’s 2024 State Party Self-Assessment Annual Report (SPAR).

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, attended the first session of the meeting on Monday and he detailed Guyana’s plans to improve surveillance and other key measures to ensure national preparedness for future outbreaks and pandemics. Reflecting on the COVID-19 experience, he emphasised the need for proactive measures and robust protocols to safeguard public health.

To bolster its response capacity, the government has secured a US$7 million loan and received US$15 million in grant-pandemic funding through a partnership with the World Bank in 2024. These resources will support safe specimen transport, quarantine for sick animals, and enhanced monitoring of zoonotic diseases that could potentially affect humans.

Minister Anthony underscored the importance of molecular surveillance in understanding viruses. Plans are in place to expand the capabilities of the National Public Health Reference Lab, strengthening both technical expertise and the surveillance system. Recruitment of additional technical personnel will aid in developing these systems over the next three years, with a focus on standardising reporting formats, training personnel and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

A national response team will be established to investigate surges in illnesses, while efforts continue to improve health infrastructure across all regions. By the end of this year, six new hospitals will each have their own laboratories, offering a range of diagnostic tests. These labs, located in Region Six at Number 75 Village, Bath, along the East Coast, East Bank, De Kinderen, and Bartica, will complement existing facilities, creating an interconnected network of labs through advanced software for seamless information sharing.

In addition, the ministry is introducing influenza vaccines for healthcare workers and the elderly, with an initial shipment of 12,000 doses expected soon. Public education campaigns will be launched to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

Minister Anthony highlighted the necessity of global health vigilance, stressing the need to monitor international developments and implement systems that allow Guyana to swiftly respond to emerging threats. With these comprehensive measures, Guyana aims to enhance its preparedness and resilience against future health crises.