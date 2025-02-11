‘Unified and integrated’

–Guyana’s push for prosperity more than just economic strides, infrastructural development, President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has expressed his firm belief in Guyana’s vision of resilience and sustainability, emphasising that the nation’s path to prosperity must go hand in hand with unity and national pride.

While he is confident in the country’s ability to achieve great economic strides, the President stressed that true success cannot be measured solely by development, but also by the happiness and togetherness of its people.

“We can achieve all of this, but still not be happy,” Dr. Ali said in a recent appearance on the Energy Perspective Podcast.

He added: “What is it that is required to bring our country and all the people of our country to a state of national pride? And that is really where ‘One Guyana’ comes in, building in such a way that brings our people together and that for me is the more important challenge.”

For Dr Ali, the vision for a prosperous Guyana hinges on a national effort to build a society where inclusivity and togetherness are at the core.

The Head of State said: “My greatest desire is to see our people united in the strongest possible way, to see a cultural shift in a way we treat the environment, in a way we treat each other, and to see a genuine support [for] infrastructure from all stakeholders.”

As the nation advances with ambitious plans, including the completion of large-scale projects and investments in sustainable growth, Dr Ali made it clear that uniting the people of Guyana is just as important as any infrastructural achievement.

“We are a small, determined population and an important part of this strategy and an important part of the next term is to complete this project of unifying our people, of bringing our people together and ensuring that all our people understand what it means to be Guyanese,” the Head of State said, adding: “I don’t want us to be a prosperous society, but an unhappy society. I want us to be prosperous and happy, unified and integrated.”

President Ali affirmed that the focus remains on laying the foundation for a future where the values of integration and solidarity define the essence of what it means to be Guyanese.

He noted that in fostering national pride, unity, and happiness, the prosperity his government hopes to achieve is not embedded in solely economic growth, but also in creating a society where every citizen feels valued.

“I think there’s great confidence in our vision, and there is great clarity in our vision and those are two important things… and we are going to definitely build that resilient, sustainable Guyana,” Dr Ali said.

In a previous media engagement, President Ali had revealed the “One Guyana” initiative is more than just a political platform; it has become a cultural and psychological force binding the nation together.

He had highlighted that the core of “One Guyana” is not just about bridging differences, but is also about ensuring that every citizen can achieve prosperity.

With the “One Guyana” initiative now firmly entrenched in the national consciousness, President Ali’s vision is one of a united, thriving nation where every citizen enjoys the benefits of Guyana’s development, with a focus on fairness, equality and progress for all.