Number portability service takes effect

–consumers ready to capitalise on new opportunity to switch service provider, maintain contact information

THE Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has announced that, effective Monday, Guyanese consumers can now switch their telecommunications service providers while retaining their existing phone numbers.

This long-awaited number portability service is available to both mobile and fixed-line customers across major providers, including One Communications (Guyana) Inc., Digicel, and E-Networks (ENet).

In a statement, the PUC emphasised that customers who wish to port their number must visit their chosen service provider’s retail store and complete the necessary forms. A valid form of identification is required, and post-paid customers must provide a copy of their latest bill.

SEAMLESS TRANSITION

To ensure a smooth transition, mobile customers must verify that their device is unlocked, updated, and compatible with the new network. They are also advised to settle any outstanding balances, as unpaid bills may hinder the porting process. Upon submitting their porting request, customers must send a text message—PORT to 07678—and follow the provided instructions. The process is expected to be completed within one business day, after which users will receive an SMS confirmation and can install their new SIM card.

For fixed-line (landline) customers, a similar process applies. After submitting a porting request and clearing any outstanding payments, they will receive an SMS or email containing an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) number—899-7678 (899-PORT)—along with a PIN code. Customers must call the IVR number from any fixed-line or mobile device and follow the instructions. Once the process is finalised, a confirmation message will be sent, though the new service will only be activated after installation. The fixed-line porting process is expected to take approximately five business days.

The introduction of number portability has been met with widespread approval from Guyanese consumers, who view it as a long-overdue advancement in the telecommunications sector. Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, several customers welcomed the initiative, highlighting the convenience and flexibility it provides.

“I think they should have done this years ago, but you know, as technology is advancing every day, this is a great improvement,” said Keryon Michael.

Another customer, Bernard, expressed enthusiasm about the change. “That sounds powerful. It’s a good idea. People can try different networks while keeping the same number, which is a game changer.”

Paula Garraway, a longtime telecommunications user, noted that she had been considering switching networks for years. With number portability now a reality, she said it is an option she will explore.

Guyana’s telecommunications sector was liberalised in October 2020, when the government enacted the Telecommunications Act 2016 and the Public Utilities Commission Act 2016. This move aligned Guyana’s telecom regulations with international standards and created a more competitive industry, allowing consumers greater choice, improved service quality, and more affordable pricing.

The PUC expressed gratitude to Guyanese consumers for their patience as the Number Portability Working Group (NPWG) worked to bring this service to fruition. The commission assured the public that it will continue collaborating with service providers to ensure effective implementation, while safeguarding consumers’ interests.

For further details on number portability, customers can visit the PUC website at www.puc.org.gy or contact the commission via telephone at 226-7042 / 227-2182 / 336-6077, or WhatsApp at 623-3222 / 624-6000.