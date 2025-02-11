Guyana launches new 10-year passport with enhanced security features

THE Ministry of Home Affairs has officially announced the launch of the new Co-operative Republic of Guyana 10-Year passport, effective as of yesterday.

This initiative, executed by the Central Immigration and Passport Office under the Guyana Police Force, is a key step in President Irfaan Ali’s modernisation agenda aimed at improving service delivery for citizens.

The newly introduced passport boasts enhanced security measures and design elements that significantly improve identity protection and the travel experience for Guyanese citizens. With this development, applicants can now opt for either a five-year or 10-year validity period. The five-year passport remains priced at G$6,000, while the 10-year option is available at G$12,000, allowing citizens to choose based on their specific needs.

One of the most notable upgrades to the new passport is the integration of an embedded electronic chip, aligning Guyana with international standards for secure travel documents. This feature facilitates smoother border crossings and strengthens authentication procedures. Additionally, the passport’s design embraces the One Guyana theme, symbolising national unity and cultural diversity.

As part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, plans are underway to introduce an online application system. Currently, applicants must submit manual applications at passport offices nationwide. However, once implemented, the online platform will enable remote applications, streamlining the process and reducing wait times.

Further enhancing security, the new passport system mandates biometric enrolment, including fingerprinting, for all applicants. This measure aims to bolster document security and prevent identity fraud.

The ministry clarified that individuals who applied for passports on or before February 7, 2025, will receive the previous version. However, all applications submitted from February 10 onwards will be issued the new e-passport.

To prevent system abuse, the process for replacing lost or damaged passports is currently under review. While the existing policy remains in place, potential future adjustments may include extended waiting periods for replacement documents to curb fraudulent claims.

The Central Immigration and Passport Office urges citizens to stay informed and remain patient during this transition. Further updates, including the activation of the online application platform, will be provided in due course.