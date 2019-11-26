Emerging Players clinch Super50 semi-final spot despite crushing defeat

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – West Indies Emerging Players survived a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Group A winners Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here Monday, to qualify for the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 Cup.

In a lopsided affair at Queen’s Park Oval, the impressive development side were rolled over cheaply for 78 off 27.1 overs and Red Force hardly raised a sweat in overhauling their target in the 18th over.

Emerging Players, who started the match second in Group B on 18 points, needed a victory to confirm their spot in the semi-finals especially with Guyana Jaguars, in third spot on 16 points, breathing down their necks.

But Jaguars suffered a shocking defeat to minnows United States at the Brian Lara Stadium, allowing Emerging Players to escape unscathed.

Choosing to bat first, Emerging Players suffered a huge batting meltdown and only all-rounder Justin Greaves displayed any enterprise with 43.

In fact, he was the only player in double figures, striking five fours in a 69-ball knock, as leg-spinning captain Imran Khan (3-19) and fast bowler Anderson Phillip (3-23) wrecked the innings with three wickets apiece.

Spinners Akeal Hosein (2-7), a left-armer and Jon Russ Jaggesar (2-29), an off-break bowler, supported with two wickets each.

In reply, Jeremy Solozano struck an unbeaten 43 from 59 balls with five fours and a six while fellow left-hander Keagan Simmons, in his first match of the series, finished on 27 not out off 47 balls.