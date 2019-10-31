City Hall concerned about pollution at Georgetown seawall

Dear Editor

THE Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown (M&CC) wish to notify the general public that the Georgetown Seawall, along the Rupert Craig Highway, though a part of the city is controlled by the Sea and River Defence Department, Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

This includes the allocation of vendors and the collection and disposal of refuse from that area.

The council expresses grave concern and dissatisfaction with how the environment is polluted. Although the council does not receive any revenue from the vendors who operate on the Georgetown Seawall, or dispose of the waste emanating from activities conducted therein, we implore vendors regardless of where they operate to express care and caution for the environment.

We hope that collectively, this issue can be resolved with alacrity.

Regards

Debra Lewis, PRO

Mayor and City Council