Woman charged for stealing sex toys, spare parts

A 34-year-old woman, Laurel Lewis, on Monday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged with theft.

Lewis was accused of stealing a quantity of illegal spare parts valued at $70,000 and sex toys valued at $15,000, amounting to a total of $85,000, property of Shaka.

The alleged incident occurred on October 27, 2025, at Hadfield Street, Lodge.

When the charge was read, Lewis was not required to plead, but indicated a not guilty plea when questioned by the court.

However, the Police Prosecutor informed the court that the virtual complainant no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Following the disclosure, Magistrate Azore dismissed the case.