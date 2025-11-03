News Archives
Manzoor Nadir re-elected as Speaker of the National Assembly
WhatsApp Image 2025-11-03 at 10.20.24 AM

As the 13th Parliament opened on monday, the first order of business was the nomination of a speaker of the National Assembly.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs called for nominations for the post to which Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips stood to nominate Manzoor Nadir as speaker. This nomination was seconded by Minister of parliamentary affairs and governance, Gail Teixeira and went uncontested.

He was subsequently administered the oath to serve a speaker of the 13th Parliament.

Guyana’s 13th Parliament is being convened today, marking the first sitting since the country elected a new government following the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

The inaugural session of the new Parliament is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

In accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana, each parliamentary session must be convened at a time and place appointed by the President. The ACCC has once again been designated as the venue for this important national event.

This sitting comes just months after the President dissolved the Twelfth Parliament in preparation for the national polls.

Following the elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) retained government with 36 seats, while We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) secured 16 seats, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) obtained 12 seats and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat.

 

The first sitting would include the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament and the election of a speaker to preside over the 13th Parliament.

