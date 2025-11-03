Dr Vishwa Mahadeo Elected as Deputy Speaker

Dr Vishwa Mahadeo was on Monday elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, receiving the most votes for the post.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips stood to nominate Dr Vishwa Mahadeo as Deputy Speaker of the National assembly, this nomination was seconded and coming from the opposition benches, MP Natasha Singh-Lewis stood to nominate Tabitha Sarabo-Halley for the post.

As the house went to a vote, 17 members voted for Sarabo-Halley and 36 for Dr Mahadeo as such, he was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House and was administered the oath.

In the Previous Parliament, Dr Mahadeo served as a member of Parliament and was the Director General at the Ministry of Health.

Guyana’s 13th Parliament is being convened today, marking the first sitting since the country elected a new government following the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

The inaugural session of the new Parliament is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

In accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana, each parliamentary session must be convened at a time and place appointed by the President. The ACCC has once again been designated as the venue for this important national event.

This sitting comes just months after the President dissolved the Twelfth Parliament in preparation for the national polls.

Following the elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) retained government with 36 seats, while We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) secured 16 seats, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) obtained 12 seats and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat.

The first sitting would include the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament and the election of a speaker to preside over the 13th Parliament.