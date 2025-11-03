U.S. indicted Azruddin Mohamed Sworn In as MP

ALTHOUGH extradition proceedings have started against U.S.indicted Azruddin Mohamed, the businessman who is currently facing charges for alleged involvement in transnational crime exceeding US$50 million and links to an “international criminal enterprise,” he has still decided to take his oath to office as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Guyana’s 13th parliament is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Mohamed, the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, has drawn sharp public attention, sparking concerns about the potential deep vulnerabilities in the political system.

While WIN has deemed this a triumphant moment for the party, others, including members within the party has described his ascension into the National Assembly as “shameful,” given his status as US-indicted and sanctioned.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman last Friday granted bail in the sum of $150,000 each to embattled businessman Azruddin and his father, Nazar Mohamed, following an extradition hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The court ordered that both men lodge their passports at the court. The duo was also ordered to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday between 13:00 and 15:00 hrs, starting Friday, November 7, 2025.

During the hearing, the prosecutor strongly objected to the granting of bail, describing the two businessmen as “flight risks” given the seriousness of the offences and the ongoing extradition request filed by the U.S. Government.

U.S. indicted Azruddin arrived for the 13th parliament in this Lamborghini- which he is being charged with for false declaration- revving the engines in the almost serene atmosphere.

Azruddin is being charged under the Customs Act with knowingly making and subscribing to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020, by declaring the purchase price of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the authority contends the actual value of the vehicle was US$695,000.

As a Muslim, Mohamed used the Quran while taking his oath.

Since the declaration of the 2025 election results in September, Mohamed and his party have insisted on convening parliament as soon as possible, despite the government being within the constitutional time frame.

It is careful to note that being sworn in as an MP does not provide immunity from prosecution or extradition under Guyana’s Constitution, meaning Mohamed remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings in both Guyana and the United States.