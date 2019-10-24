Former Foreign Affairs Minister rescued from burning home

FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashleigh Jackson is recovering from smoke inhalation following a fire at his home at Republic Park on the East Bank of Demerara on Wednesday.

According to reports, around midday on Wednesday, neighbours observed smoke emanating from the back of Jackson’s home at Lot 182, Jackson and Will Avenue, Republic Park.

His grandson, Joshua Jackson, told the Guyana Chronicle that the elder statesman, who is 90 years old, was home alone at the time. He said his grandfather’s neighbour observed smoke emanating from the back of the house and immediately raised an alarm.

He said his grandfather was in the house at the time and efforts were made by responders to rescue him from the inferno. Initially, residents made valiant efforts to save the house while members of the Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The elderly man was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation. The former minister is said to be recovering well.

While there was substantial damage to the back portion of the property, his grandson stated that he is thankful that his grandfather is alive and that the other parts of the home is intact.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Fire Service were still at the home as they investigated the cause of the fire.

Jackson served as Foreign Affairs Minister from 1978 to 1990 under the Peoples’ National Congress.

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, the PNC/R said that it sympathizes with Jackson. ”We wish Mr. Jackson a speedy recovery,” the party said. Minister of Social Protection and PNCR Executive, Amna Ally visited Jackson’s home following the fire.